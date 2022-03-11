Junk Kouture style at Clonmel Loreto

The Loreto Secondary School in Clonmel had four entries in the Junk Kouture competition this year. The regional finals are to be held at the Helix later this month.

Moo Moo Meadows

The group members are Lauren Fitzgerald, Ruby Carroll and Isabelle Hoare.

The outfit was inspired by looking into farm waste and realising the amount of waste burned instead of being recycled on farms.



When the group were looking into farm waste they started to look into methane produced by cows and its harm to the world. This inspired the design for the dress as seen in the headpiece which is the methane atom.

The materials used for the dress include cow feed bags and old netting and styrofoam.

Star of Hope

The group members for this project were Róisín O’Brien, Lucy Quirke and Hannah Muhlwall. The model was Róisín O’Brien.

Inspiration for this outfit came when brainstorming ideas for the piece and one of the group members remembered a talk students had from a representative of Cuan Saor.



The Cuan Saor representative talked about Amber’s one million stars project in solidarity against domestic abuse and all forms of violence. The group got in touch with Siobhán McQuillan – the founder of the one million stars project in Ireland and went from there.

The materials used included recycled sailboat material, old curtains, stars donated from previous exhibitions, recycled wire, cover plastic and mesh from children’s canopy.

The group had a great experience so far with Junk Kouture and were determined to make the design great as the meaning behind the dress is so important.

The group designed a mood board to determine what they wanted the dress to look and feel like.

Although there were bumps in the road, such as figuring out how the sail material would stick, the group overcame them well and are extremely happy and proud of the end result.

You’re so Golden

The group members for this project were Georgia Gath, Rachel O’Dwyer and Evie Cairns.

The model was Rachel O’Dwyer.

The materials used included recycled egg cartons, old pillowed feathers, upcycled pants and tops, twigs and thread.

The inspiration for the design was the Darkness Into Light campaign that is led by the charity Pieta House, a charity very close to all of the group.



They worked on the concept that light brings hope into our lives.

As a team they were on holidays together, and witnessed many golden sunsets, which inspired the glowing design and concept idea.

The team believed in the wellbeing of ourselves and others, to be the light in someone else’s darkness.

“We as a country, have come through the dark times of the pandemic together, we are still glowing and the light of the world is still shining which proves, together we can achieve anything,” said one of the group. They also took inspiration from Harry Styles for their theme and song.

“So be bright, shine your light and remember, You’re So Golden,” said one of the group.

The Divine

The group members for this project were Robyn Burke (model), Mia Dowling, and Karina Brinza.

The materials used included school books, paper plates, wooden skewers, craft feathers and old fabrics.

The inspiration behind the project was the creation of new experiences.



“We were inspired by a series of movies and celebrity looks to create our piece. We then chose what to make our dress from, we chose old paper and the most easily resourced and commonly wasted were our old schoolbooks and paper plates, our skirt is made from schoolbooks, our top is made from partially books and craft feathers, our headpiece was made from wooden skewers and feathers and multiple old fabrics. Our name was inspired once the outfit was finished as we thought it looked like a goddess,” said a group member.