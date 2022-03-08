Search

08 Mar 2022

Another award for record breaking Tipperary point to point jockey

Another award for record breaking Tipperary point to point jockey

Liz Lalor is the February monthly winner in the Butlers Bar Sports Achievements Awards following her record breaking point to point achievement last month.

Reporter:

Reporter

08 Mar 2022 5:00 PM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

The winner of the February monthly award in the Butlers Bar Fethard Sports Achievement Awards is Liz Lalor, following her exploits in breaking the all-time record of point to point winners by any Irish female jockey.
On her mount Read To Return at the Comea (Kilfeacle) meet, she overtook the record previously held by Helen Bryce-Smith of 109 wins.
Coincidentally, back in 2013, Liz was the first-ever monthly winner of Butlers sports awards and it’s great to welcome her back.
The sponsors of the award were Cashel Motor Works, who were represented by MJ Croke.
Nominations for March are already being taken and as usual contact any of the sports panel or go directly to the bar.

Popular county Tipperary Sports Awards relaunched - Dorothy and Ben honoured

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media