Another award for record breaking Tipperary point to point jockey

The winner of the February monthly award in the Butlers Bar Fethard Sports Achievement Awards is Liz Lalor, following her exploits in breaking the all-time record of point to point winners by any Irish female jockey.
On her mount Read To Return at the Comea (Kilfeacle) meet, she overtook the record previously held by Helen Bryce-Smith of 109 wins.
Coincidentally, back in 2013, Liz was the first-ever monthly winner of Butlers sports awards and it’s great to welcome her back.
The sponsors of the award were Cashel Motor Works, who were represented by MJ Croke.
Nominations for March are already being taken and as usual contact any of the sports panel or go directly to the bar.
