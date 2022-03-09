Heavy snow causing difficult driving conditions in Tipperary

A number of minor accidents have been reported
With heavy snow continuing to fall across Tipperary this afternoon, Gardaí are asking motorists to exercise caution, as road conditions continue to deteriorate.
Motorists are requested to reduce their speed and be extremely cautious, with a number of minor accidents reported.
A Status Yellow rainfall warning is in place for Tipperary for much of the day.
Met Eireann says heavy falls of rain, falling as sleet or snow in places for a time, could lead to localised flooding and poor driving conditions.
