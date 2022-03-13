Comrades in arms in Clonmel Rotary Club in Tipperary are honoured

Clonmel Rotary Club has honoured two remarkable women for their outstanding service to the club, one of the awards presented posthumously.

Joy O’Carroll and the late Verona Malone, who died in April 2020, were close friends but also comrades in arms in their endeavours for the good of the Clonmel community.

At a moving ceremony in Cluain Enterprise and Training Centre, Nelson Street, Clonmel, club President Michael O’Malley presented them with Paul Harris Fellowship Medals, named after the founder of the Rotary organisation and awarded to those who have given outstanding service to Rotary International and its ideals.

Verona Malone became the first woman to join Clonmel Rotary in 1997 and the first woman to become president in 2004.

“Verona was my friend and mentor and I miss her greatly. I would love her to be here with me receiving this honour,” Joy O’Carroll said.

Verona’s daughter Angela O’Toole told the Rotary members that they do incredible work for the community and that her mother was so proud to be part of that effort.

Club president Michael O’Malley said the club was privileged to honour them with Paul Harris Fellowship Medals, as they had made such enormous contributions to the club.

He pointed out that Joy had joined the club in 2016 and immediately became involved in fundraising activities that brought in vital resources for worthy causes. She played significant roles in the Christmas food and wine evenings in Raheen House Hotel, in organising pub quizzes and was always ready to help out at flag days and the annual Remembrance Tree at Christmas.

Joy is known throughout Clonmel following her 36 years as a piano teacher, as well as a long-standing member of St Mary’s church choir.

Mr O’Malley recalled that prominent businesswoman Verona Malone broke the male dominance in the club in 1997 when she became the first female member and created more history when she went on to become its first woman president seven years later.

She was also very active in recruiting new members to the club but one of her greatest legacies is the annual Remembrance Tree at Christmas that she introduced to Clonmel and that has raised such vital funds for South Tipperary Hospice in the intervening years.

Accepting her award, Joy said she was sorry that her late husband PJ was not present, as he would have been so proud to see her honoured in such a manner.

She said she was delighted to be part of such an active organisation as Clonmel Rotary, whose members did so much for the people of the town.

She said she would not have been able to achieve what she has without the support of family and friends, her many students and their parents, St Mary’s church choir and so many people she knew who took comfort in giving.

Accepting the posthumous award on behalf of her late mother, Angela O’Toole described Verona as an exceptional woman who was so proud to be a member of Rotary.

There had been so many conversations in their home about Rotary projects and the work undertaken, especially about the Remembrance Tree at Christmas and the golf classic, many involving golf classic organiser Angus Grant.

“She probably never realised how much influence she had in encouraging others to be strong about their own convictions and to believe in themselves.

“And she always spoke about her dear friend and fellow Rotarian Joy, who has also been honoured, and her cake sale, the amazing annual fundraising event.

“Most cake sales last a few hours, Joy’s went on for most of the day and no matter what time you arrived you were always warmly welcomed,” Angela remarked.

On her own behalf and that of her siblings, she was honoured to accept the award on behalf of Verona, she told members.