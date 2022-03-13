Defibrillator has been presented to national school in south Tipperary

Bríd Egan and Janet McEntee, members past and present of Clerihan National School parents’ association, presented principal Denise Fleming with a defibrillator for the school
The parents association in Clerihan national school recently presented the school with a defibrillator.
The school community are delighted to receive the defibrillator and members of the board and staff have availed of the required training.
