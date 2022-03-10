Search

10 Mar 2022

Request to search for boat reported to be in difficulty in Tipperary

The only description they had of the vessel was that it had a single light...but no boat was found

10 Mar 2022 7:58 AM

At 6pm, Wednesday, March 9, Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat Jean Spier launched on exercise with helm Eleanor Hooker, Steve Smyth and Chris Parker on board.

At 7.35pm Valentia Coast Guard requested the lifeboat to search for a vessel that a member of the public had seen from the Luska shore driving in an erratic manner towards the Corrakeen Islands, and whom they thought might be in difficulty. 

It was nightfall with a clear sky and a waxing crescent moon, but a freezing mist rising off the water reduced night visibility. The wind was north-easterly F2.  

Using on board electronic navigation, RADAR and searchlights, the lifeboat began a thorough search of the water and shore whilst circumnavigating the Corrakeen Islands but didn’t locate a boat.

To gather further information, Valentia Coast Guard gave the lifeboat direct contact with the person who had made the call. The only description they had of the vessel was that it had a single light.

The lifeboat volunteers informed Valentia Coast Guard that they would navigate to Luska Bay and through the narrow channel of safe water north and east of Ilaunmor to ensure no boat was stranded there.

After a thorough search of the area, no vessel was located, and at 8.42pm the lifeboat was stood down by Valentia Coast Guard.  

The RNLI volunteers continued their exercise, and returned to station at 9.30pm 

Catherine Gleeson, Deputy Launching Authority at Lough Derg RNLI advises boat users ‘if you are alone on the water, tell someone ashore your plans and what time you expect to be back and remember to carry a means of calling for help in case you do end up in trouble’. 

