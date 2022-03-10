Tipperary Sensory Garden left in atrocious condition! Again!

File Photo: Sensory garden. The children’s playhouse in the sensory garden in Ardfinnan was left in an atrocious condition last week.
Ardfinnan Sensory Garden
Once again the children’s playhouse in the sensory garden in Ardfinnan was left in an atrocious condition last week.
The Garden was created to benefit the children and families of the village and surrounding areas.
A lot of time, effort and money went into the garden and it's sad to see it being abused the way it is.
