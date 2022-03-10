Tipperary woman Shauna Lambe is starting to build business back up again after Covid

After an anxious two years during which many aspects of life simply ground to a halt, Shauna Lambe is looking to the future with optimism.

Clonmel woman Shauna took over Kate Ryan’s pub from her parents, Marian and John O’Flaherty, in her home town nearly three years ago, and her formal introduction to the business proved a baptism of fire.

“Unfortunately for me, Covid made its appearance seven months after I began running the pub,” she says.

“Between multiple lockdowns and numerous changes to regulations, it was a very stressful two years but thankfully my customers and friends stuck with me and we are starting to build the business back up again.”

Shauna’s parents started in the pub game in Clonmel over 30 years ago when they bought Butlers Bar in the Old Bridge, which then became O’Flaherty’s Bar.

“This is where I got my first taste of pub life,” she says.

“Some of my fondest memories were as a young child handing out cocktail sausages and sandwiches to the Old Bridge soccer team after a game...and pulling a sneaky pint.

“Having grown up watching my parents run their own business, I always aspired to follow in their footsteps. Fortunately I was given the opportunity to do this.”

After a few years in the Old Bridge, Marian and John moved across the river to Kate Ryan’s on Cashel Street.

“I was 16 at the time so that’s when I really started working in the pub, learning the trade from my parents. It is a hard living but the people you meet along the way make it all worthwhile. I have had other jobs over the years but always came back in to help my parents when needed.”

Shauna currently works part-time in the HSE, as well as running Kate Ryan’s. She employs eight staff, five of whom are women.

Since fully reopening, the pub has hosted Christening and birthday parties, with First Holy Communion and Confirmation parties booked for the coming months.

Bars and lounges have long since occupied a special place in Irish society, offering a place for people to meet and gather, as well as providing a haven of refuge to escape the worries and cares of everyday life.

“All our customers have said the biggest thing they missed during Covid was the craic and chat in the pub,” says Shauna.

“Staff felt the loss of the interactions with customers, who had become their friends. For us and some of our customers, it’s more a family than a business. Without them, there would be no Kate Ryan’s.”

Shauna’s husband Danny works alongside her every day in the pub, making it a family affair.

The couple have three sons - Aaron, Muiri and Daithí, who are 13, 15 and 21 respectively, and who help out whenever needed.

“They get on great with the customers...chatting up all the ladies!”

The bar has a busy and active Facebook page, Kate Ryan’s Bar. The Lambes welcome all party bookings and can be contacted via Facebook for bookings. They provide a free venue, free music and free decorations, all tailored to the party needs.

“Luckily for me we have some very loyal customers who have stuck with me through Covid, but it has been hard work trying to rebuild the business and we’re not out of the woods yet,” she says.