10 Mar 2022

Jennifer lets her hair down for the LauraLynn Foundation

Jennifer lets her hair down for the LauraLynn Foundation

Jennifer Ryan Kelly before her haircut

Reporter:

Shannon Sweeney

10 Mar 2022 8:45 PM

Email:

shannon.sweeney@iconicnews.ie

Thurles woman Jennifer Ryan-Kelly (24) cut 17 inches of her hair for the LauraLynn Foundation last Thursday.
Her hair will now be donated to the foundation's Little Princess Trust.

Jennifer says she has been growing out her hair to donate it for the past two years.

"Our hair is our identity, and we are so fortunate to have a choice to design and cut it, but others don't have a say in the matter.

“So, I'm happy to donate mine," said Jennifer.

The LauraLynn Foundation is a hospice service for children with life-limiting conditions.

The LauraLynn Foundation supports the Little Princess Trust, a UK-based charity that provides real-hair wigs to children who have lost their hair during cancer treatment.

"The reason I'm doing it is, you know it takes so much time and patience to grow your hair, but it's such an easy thing to do.

“A lot of people ask me will I miss it, but that's more of a reason to let it go, and someone else will benefit from it more than I will, said Jennifer.

Jennifer has also set up an iDonate page.

The page has received €470 in donations so far at the time publishing.

The page will be open until July 1, 2022.

"I would like to say a special thanks to my family and friends who have been so supportive, and we have reached over €400 within a week of starting the fundraising.

“ I am so fortunate to have such kind and generous people.

"I would also like to give a really special thanks to Collab in Thurles, the hairdressers.

“When I made the appointment and Natasha heard why she offered to cut my hair for free to contribute to the Little Princess Trust,"said Jennifer.

Jennifer says that if others would like to donate their hair, the Laura Lynn Foundation has resources on their website.

