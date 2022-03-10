YESTERYEARS: Tipperary TD's vote elected Charles Haughey as Taoiseach

For our Yesteryears feature this week we take a look back at our edition of March 14, 1987.

The lead story that week reported that Clonmel man Seán Treacy had been elected as Ceann Comhairle of Dáil Éireann at the first meeting of the 25th Dáil.

When it came to electing a Taoiseach later in the day’s proceedings at Leinster House, the votes were tied at 82 for and 82 against for the proposal for the Fianna Fáil leader, Charles Haughey. It then fell to the casting vote of the Clonmel TD and he gave it in favour of Mr Haughey, thus enabling the formation of the Dáil.

Later that day Cashel FF TD, Dr Sean McCarthy, was appointed a Junior Minister with responsibility for Science and Technology.



The report also stated that it was Seán Treacy’s second time to take on the position having previously served as Ceann Comhairle in the FG/Labour Coalition under William Cosgrave.

Also on the front page that week was a report headed “Nobody wants to live in Elm Park anymore”. The report told readers how the disastrous living conditions on Clonmel’s largest housing estate were outlined by over 100 frustrated residents at a public meeting.

Members of Clonmel Corporation were summoned to attend the meeting and were told in no uncertain manner that the residents wanted them to take immediate and positive action to improve the standard of housing on the estate.

Another piece on the front that week informed readers that television screens all over Clonmel were snowed over for almost two hours one night when vandals interfered with the cable and some equipment. The cable had been cut near Kilsheelan and an amplifier removed. Staff of Suir Nore Relays were quickly on hand to repair the damage.

In another story that week readers learned that the Mayor of Clonmel, Cllr Terry Darmody, had confirmed that Clonmel Corporation had received the sanction to borrowing to give effect to the agreement made with Bord Gáis to ensure the future of Clonmel Gas.