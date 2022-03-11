Hats off to Tipp ladies on International Women's Day

Last Sunday, March 6 “The Daughters of Dún Iascaigh” celebrated this year’s International Women’s Day by hosting a colourful community event called “Hats, Bonnets and Ribbons”. Tickets for the event sold out and the hall in Cahir House Hotel was packed on the day.

Blessed with a beautiful sunny spring day the Daughters of Dún Iascaigh along with many other women, men and children dressed in period costumes and displayed a stunning array of hats, bonnets and ribbons hats for the occasion. They all assembled on the Square in Cahir to pay tribute to Cahir women of the past, who stood in solidarity on that spot during the Land War in the 1880s.

At that time words uttered by local farmer John Lonergan were “Why shouldn’t our wives, sisters and daughters wear hats and bonnets and ribbons and be as good as ladies?” And at that time his words were met with cheers by the assembled crowds. But last Sunday March 6 his words were fulfilled when the women of Cahir wore hats and bonnets with ribbons and as good as any ladies!

John Lonergan’s words were featured on one of the Daughters of Dún Iascaigh, plaques that were featured on last year’s walking tour. Their book was recognised as Tipperary Book of the Year in 2018 and their walking tour which won a National Heritage Award in 2021.

Three stunning ladies of Cobh Heritage Vintage Era with an even stunnier Cahir Gentleman Liam Roche



Following the brief public gathering on the Square guests went on to Cahir House Hotel, the former residence of the landlord’s agent. A sumptuous tea party complete with musical entertainment took place with some amazing spot prizes and all to raise funds for Cuan Saor Women’s Refuge and the Clonmel Rape Crisis Centre.

Ladies and gentlemen from Cobh Vintage Era Group came along on the day dressed in exquisite period costume and Coláiste Dún Iascaigh Students made beautiful bonnets that were displayed on the wall upon entry to the hall and several community groups participated as well.



The Daughters of Dun Iascaigh are extremely grateful and wish to the thank the following for their participation on the day – Cobh Heritage Vintage Era, Rockwell Music Academy, the Sponsors of the fantastic spot prizes, Cahir to Sing Choir, Cahir Social & Historical Society, Premier Video Productions, Caroline Lafford, Cahir Castle staff, Coláiste Dún Iascaigh, the local ICA Chapter, Cahir Community Gardai, the wonderful management and staff of Cahir House Hotel, local media for advertising the event and especially all who came along on the day making it a most memorable event.

This was another wonderful community event that was attended by so many and organised expertly by the amazing ladies who are “The Daughters of Dun Iascaigh”. It is sure to be remembered a hundred years from now. Well done to all involved and all who attended to make it such a special day.