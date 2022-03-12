Tipperary people invited to 'Take a Breath' for the Asthma Society in fundraising appeal

The Asthma Society of Ireland is inviting the people of Tipperary to collectively join the ‘Take a Breath’ Challenge for the 12,224 people in the county living with asthma this St Patrick’s weekend (March 17-20), and fundraise to help the organisation to continue its work in Tipperary.

To remember all the people who have lost their lives to asthma or to Covid-19, the Asthma Society invites family, friends, loved ones and any person who is an “asthma or Covid-19 survivor” to join them in a 5km sunset In Memory Walk in the Phoenix Park at 5pm on Saturday March 19.

The walk will start from DASH Container Cafe at the Hole in the Wall, Blackhorse Avenue (adjacent to the Phoenix Park).

All ages and all levels of fitness are welcome to join for some or all of the walk or simply for the shared moment. At the end of the walk, at sunset, everyone will take a collective breath to remember those who have lost their lives.

Alternatively, over this special long, long weekend, you might choose to take on your own fundraising ‘Take a Breath’ challenge.

Please visit asthma.ie for further information.