Coffee morning for Ukraine held in Clonmel

Senator Garret Ahearn has hosted a coffee morning with the proceeds going to the Mayoral fund which will be given to the Red Cross and Unicef to support the Ukraine humanitarian crisis
Chairperson of Tipperary County Council Cllr Marie Murphy, Deputy Mayor of Clonmel John Fitzgerald and Cllr Peggy Ryan joined Senator Ahearn in Clonmel on Monday (March 14) morning.
Tipperary's All-Star Conor Sweeney's scores his fourth goal of this year's league campaign against Cavan. Fellow 2020 All-Stars Raymond Galligan (keeper) ad Padraig Faulkner (No. 3) are helpless.
