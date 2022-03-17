Clonmel responds generously to rotary Ukrainian appeal

The people of Clonmel dug deep into their pockets last Thursday to aid Ukrainians stricken by war in their country.

Generosity that has been evident at all fundraising initiatives in the town manifested itself again with remarkable support for a collection in aid of Ukraine organised by Clonmel Rotary Club.

The one-day collection at five locations in the town raised the wonderful amount of €4,400.

That money will now go towards the purchase of medicines, medical equipment and food for those people injured or driven from their homes in Ukraine.

Despite the snow of the previous twenty-four hours, with many roads and pavements still slippery, local people were still out in large numbers and were only too eager to support the cause.

Rotary Club president Michael O’Malley thanked everyone for their generosity and assured all those who contributed that the money would be put to the best possible use.

“I’m just heartbroken for the people of Ukraine. It is so difficult to look at the scenes of war on the news every night. We are so fortunate in this country that we must do all we can to help these people”, one woman commented at the collection outside the Post Office.

All the collection points at the Post Office, Credit Union, O’Connell Street and Showgrounds shopping centre, had a steady stream of people making donations throughout the day.

The collection was part of a world-wide Rotary response to the devastation in Ukraine. As one of the world’s largest humanitarian organisations, Rotary has made peace the cornerstone of its global mission. It has already called for an immediate ceasefire, withdrawal of Russian forces and a restoration of diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict through dialogue.

Rotary in Ireland organised an immediate response with a call to all clubs on the island to contribute to the relief.

“We were very happy to respond in Clonmel and decided on the Thursday collection. District 1160, which covers the island of Ireland, has set up an interim relief fund and the money will be directed towards co-ordinated relief responses. People who supported our collection last Thursday can be assured that every cent contributed will be used in the most effective way possible”, Mr O’Malley added.



Rotary in Ireland has already reached out to sister clubs in Ukraine and asked how best so support them. “We will support you in any way we can in your struggle to defend your homeland from the Russian invasion”, said District Governor Dave Murray in his message to Ukrainian Rotarians.

“Please tell us how we can help you with practical assistance”, he added.

A response from the Ukrainian District Governor, Volodymyr Bondarenko, thanked the clubs in Ireland for their offer of support against ‘Russian fascism’.

INVASION

He said – “Thank you for support in our struggle to defend our homeland from the Russian invasion. It is a war for democracy and peace all over the world. Russian bombs destroy many cities, Kharkov, our capital Kyiv, Mariupol, Kherson.

“A lot of women with little children have lost their homes and came to the western border of the country to go to safe places in Europe. Today we need many things – medicines, medical equipment, food in different regions of Ukraine.”

Clonmel club president Michael O’Malley added – “The people of Clonmel who contributed to our collection last week know that their generous support will now be aiding vital relief in Ukraine. We thank them again for that support.”