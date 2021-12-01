Tipperary Live Interactive Puzzles

Play our weekly Tipperary Live Crossword and Sudoku puzzles online absolutely free! A new puzzle is published every week on a Monday. Please click on the picture or links below to play the puzzles online.
Help to grow your vocabulary and improve your language skills today. Learn new words and practice problem solving skills when you play weekly crossword puzzle. Have fun and enjoy!
Sudoku is the most popular number puzzle games of all time. The goal of Sudoku is to fill a 9×9 grid with numbers so that each row, column and 3×3 section contain all of the digits between 1 and 9. Sudoku is a logic puzzle and an excellent brain game. Playing Sudoku regularly will improve your concentration and overall brain power. Have fun and enjoy!
The Clonmel Celtic B team who defeated Kilsheelan United 2-0 in the Clonmel Credit Union Division 2 game played in Clonmel on Sunday last. Pic: Michael Boland.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.