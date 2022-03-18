DEIS funding for Tipperary schools is a game-changer for education in the county

In a massive boost for education in Tipperary twenty five primary schools are to be given extra resources to help marginalised and disadvantaged young people.

After years of battling for DEIS status schools in Tipperary were finally approved for the much needed resources they require.

The latest round of funding under the DEIS programme announced last week approved funding for all five primary schools in Tipperary Town .

The schools embarked on a campaign for DEIS status in 2017 but were refused by the then Minister for Education Richard Bruton.

The five principals marched students to the Department of Education in protest but to no avail.

Now in a sudden move the Department of Education has included the five Tipperary Town schools in the DEIS programme along with twenty more Tipperary schools.

Schools in Cashel, Cahir, Fethard, Thurles, Templetuohy, Nenagh, Borrisokane, Donohill, Bansha, Ballyporeen , Templemore and Carrick-on- Suir will all benefit , from September 2022.

The approval of St Joseph’s Primary School, St Michael’s Junior Boys, Gaelscoil Thiobraid Arann, The Monastery CBS and St Michael’s Girls National School in Tipperary Town was described as a game-changer by Louise Tobin, Principal of St Joseph’s Primary School

“Excitement and amazement filled the corridors of Tipperary Town schools as this news broke after years of fighting. This is a battle that the school principals have been waging since 2016 when the need for extra resources became apparent as levels of disadvantage in the town began to impact significantly on young pupils’ education,” said Louise Tobin.

Over the intervening years meetings of the local TDs were held, meetings with the then Ministers for Education, protest marches of whole school communities on The Department of Education buildings in Dublin and the schools took part in great numbers in the two March4Tipp events.

Louise Tobin, who led the fight on behalf of the five schools, said it was a battle and the right result had been secured after six years.

“It is wonderful for our pupils, parents and staff, that in September we will at last have the extra resources that will enable our pupils and all primary school children in the town to access a good primary education with all the extra resources and supports needed to bridge the gaps. We are looking forward to a brighter future for our young children,” said Louise Tobin.

Louise Tobin pointed to two turning points in the campaign.

She said the numbers of people from the school communities that had attended the March4Tipp protests to highlight the issue was a major step.

That, she said, combined with the work of Deputy Michael Lowry, was instrumental in securing DEIS status.

“Deputy Lowry responded when the schools were overlooked in 2017 and began to work with the schools to achieve better supports for Tipp Town schools,” she said.

Louise Tobin said Deputy Lowry was responsible for securing interim measures for the schools in Tipperary Town and now everybody was delighted that full DEIS status had been delivered.

The DEIS programme of supports granted to all the primary children in Tipperary with effect from September 2022 means all schools will have a pupil teacher ratio of 21:1, meaning additional teaching staff in all schools.

Schools will also get additional funding for resources for children, book grant, school lunches for all children, inclusion in literacy and numeracy programmes and additional access to psychology Services for pupils.

Clonmel native, Louise Tobin, recently appointed as President Elect of the Irish Primary Principals Network (IPPN), thanked everybody who contributed to keeping the pressure on the Department of Education over the last few years, including county councillors who canvassed on behalf of the schools.

“March 9 is a day to remember for the children of Tipperary Town. A game changer. Better outcomes will become a reality for the children of Tipperary Town and all the schools in the county who were approved for DEIS status,” said Louise Tobin.