Celebrating the achievements of Tipperary businesswomen

Tuesday March 8 marked International Women’s Day and what better way to celebrate the achievements of women than an afternoon of networking and learning with the County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce, in association with the Tipperary Local Enterprise Office.

The elegant afternoon tea event, which was kindly sponsored by Bulmers and County Tipperary Skillnet, took place in the newly renovated five-star Cashel Palace Hotel.

On this day, women around the world gather to celebrate and reflect on women’s achievements and to reinforce a commitment to women’s equality.

Within these difficult times the world is currently experiencing, it still so important to take the time to connect with community and collectively bring about positive change for women.

Chamber CEO, Michelle Aylward, told guests that after a difficult two years for us all, she felt truly privileged to be in the company of all the amazing businesswomen present, and in the most beautiful of surrounds of the Cashel Palace Hotel.

Guests, including representatives from Network Ireland Tipperary and South Tipperary Women in Business, were invited to sit back, relax and enjoy the company, the ambiance and the two inspiring and accomplished guest speakers who joined us on the day.

MC Jennifer Ryan, Irish Times journalist, deftly interviewed proud Tipperary native and international No 1 bestselling author, Melissa Hill.

Mellissa’s books explore themes of female friendship, family and romance, and are published worldwide.

She is the author of several bestsellers including The Summer Villa, The Charm Bracelet, and Something from Tiffany’s, many of which have been adapted into films.

Melissa had the audience enthralled with her fascinating insights into the life of a writer, and the hard work and dedication it takes to reach your full potential.

In fact, filming for her novel, Something from Tiffany’s, has just wrapped with Reese Witherspoon's production company Hello Sunshine.

Her message to all women was clear. Decide what YOU want from your career and know your worth.

Melissa’s interview was followed by a very welcome tour of the hotel which exuded luxury and exquisite design from every room.

Our second speaker was women’s health advocate, Dr Mary Ryan. Dr Ryan is Consultant Physician & Endocrinologist at Barrington’s Hospital Limerick.

Her expertise and special interests include diabetes, obesity, female infertility, osteoporosis, and chronic fatigue.

She makes regular contributions to radio and television shows, giving her expert views on women’s health, in particular the menopause.

Dr Ryan gave an empowering talk on women’s health, which sparked a lively questions and answers session, which proved both informative and inspiring. She said that traditionally women do not put their own needs first and we must now start to treat ourselves as a priority too.

Dr Ryan advised all women present to look after themselves, listen to their bodies and take time out from their busy lives to repower and connect.

Chamber President, Paula Carney-Hoffler, expressed her delight on how successful the day was and reflected that after such an incredible day all women should continue to focus their intentions on their strength, their tenacity, their value, and their courage and to share this going forward to every woman they meet.

“It is when we stand together, that we make the greatest change,” she said.