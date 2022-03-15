Coláiste Mhuire Thurles students hold collection for Ukraine

Cllr Jim Ryan, first-year student Megan Byrne and Principal Denis Quinn.
Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed held a collection last week for donations of essentials to be delivered to the people of Ukraine.
Pivotal to this collection was Councillor Jim Ryan, who is pictured on the left alongside first-year student Megan Byrne and Principal Denis Quinn.
The goodwill shown by the people of Thurles and surrounding areas was incredible as vast quantities of goods were donated on a daily basis.
The committee under Jim Ryan responsible for the collection assured all that these essential items will be in the hands of the Ukrainian people early next week.
A sincere thanks to Megan of our school committee and to everybody who kindly donated.
Geoff Meagher, Bord na Mona chairman; Dermot Honan, CEO Borrisoleigh Bottling Ltd; Tom Donnellan, CEO Bord na Mona; Vincent Redmond, head of new business, Bord na Mona
Mary Anne Ryan despite being on the ground makes an attempt to play the sliotar during last Saturday's Littlewoods Ireland Division 1 game against Dublin.
Clonoulty/Rossmore captain and goalkeeper Martin Sadlier raises the Mike Fitzmaurice Memorial Cup after his side defeated Scariff in the Munster Junior B Hurling Final played at Raheenagh on Saturday
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.