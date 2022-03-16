Search

16 Mar 2022

Exhibition of outstanding wood art by Martin Ryan coming to Templemore

An exhibition of Martin’s work will be officially opened by Deputy Michael Lowry TD on Thursday, March 31 in Templemore Library

Woodwork artist Martin Ryan

16 Mar 2022 12:15 PM

Martin Ryan is well-known for his creativity. Any project he undertakes he does to perfection. Having taken up woodturning some years back he now specialises in segmented woodturning.


This is a creative art demanding great design skills, patience and technical perfection. The amount of pieces in any one item can vary from a hundred to several thousand. He mostly uses Irish hardwoods.

If a piece needs variety and colour, he uses African blackwood, South American purple heart and other exotic woods. His inspiration comes from Greek, Native American and Arabic cultures.


Martin has been accepted as a member of the Design and Craft Council of Ireland for his outstanding wood art.


He has won awards from the Irish Woodturning Guild, of which he is also a member. All his work is designed and executed by himself. Recently, he launched his website: clonboowoodart.com


An exhibition of Martin’s work will be officially opened by Tipperary TD, Michael Lowry, on Thursday, March 31 in Templemore Library.


It will be on view for five weeks. Thanks to Denis Kenny and the staff of the library for their help and encouragement with the exhibition and for supporting the local arts.
Pictured right: Martin Ryan, in his workshop in Clonboo, Templetuohy

