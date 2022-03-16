Borrisoleigh students get involved in Tipperary domestic violence awareness campaign

Students from St Joseph’s College Borrisoleigh visit the One Million Stars Exhibition at the Nenagh Arts Centre on International Women’s Day
On International Women’s Day, Tuesday, March 8, TY students from St Joseph’s College Borrisoleigh travelled to Nenagh Arts Centre for the opening of the One Million Stars Exhibition for county Tipperary.
Earlier in the year, students in our school made 320 ribbon stars for the display.
This star symbolises hope, light and solidarity against violence towards women.
We were welcomed into Nenagh Arts centre, posed for photographs in front of the star display and had an interview.
While we were there, we had great fun as we taught some people how to make these stars.
Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.
