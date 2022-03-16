Search

16 Mar 2022

Our Lady's Templemore raise €900 for Enable Ireland

Students at Our Lady's Templemore presenting a cheque for €900 to Mairead Cullen on behalf of Enable Ireland

16 Mar 2022 5:45 PM

Our fifth year John Paul 2 students recently presented a cheque to Enable Ireland at Our Lady’s Secondary School. The cheque amounted to €900.

Many thanks to Mairead Cullen, who kindly accepted the cheque on behalf of Enable Ireland. Mairead’s son Harry has cerebral palsy and has been greatly assisted by Enable Ireland.

This money will go to Teach Saoirse in Nenagh, which is a purpose-built Children’s Respite Centre providing services to 40 children with a range of disabilities and needs, from Cerebral Palsy to children on the autistic spectrum.

The John Paul 2 students at Our Lady’s worked tirelessly making St. Brigid’s Crosses and selling them in their parishes.

We wish to thank sincerely all those who supported this wonderful fundraiser. We especially wish to thank the shops in the area for allowing us to sell the crosses.

Thanks to the great work completed by the fifth year students, whom I believe are completing a fundraiser for Crumlin Hospital at the moment.

Their volunteerism is inspiring, and their efforts admirable.

Well done to all involved.

Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.

Local News

