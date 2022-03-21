Speeding motorists are causing concern in Tipperary housing estate

District Mayor Michael Murphy has expressed concern about the speed of traffic in Dromard Crescent in Clonmel
A speed survey will be carried out in Dromard Crescent, Clonmel in the next month to establish the extent of traffic speed violations in the estate.
This was announced by District Engineer Eoin Powell in his report to the monthly meeting of Clonmel Borough District.
Having inspected the estate, Mr Powell stated that the road configuration was capable of accommodating a couple of speed cushions.
He said he had received a signed submission from the residents of 20 houses in the estate in the immediate vicinity of the proposed locations for the ramp.
District Mayor Michael Murphy had requested that consideration would be given to the installation of a number of speed ramps in Dromard Crescent, due to ongoing issues with speeding motorists.
Residents were extremely concerned around the safety of young children in the estate, and particular attention should be given to the stretch of road between house numbers 1 to 13, said Cllr Murphy.
He was supported by Cllr Siobhán Ambrose.
