Tipperary University Hospital remains overcrowded - only present if genuine emergency

Management at Tipperary University Hospital is asking members of the public to only attend in the case of a genuine emergency as hospital is very overcrowded at this time
As of Monday morning, March 21:
The Emergency Department (ED) at Tipperary University Hospital is currently experiencing increased numbers of presentations and is now very overcrowded. Management at the hospital is asking members of the public to only attend in the case of a genuine emergency, advising that, where possible, a GP or Caredoc out-of-hours service be consulted in the first instance. We are asking people to think about all their care and treatment options and keep our ED services for the patients who need them most. The public is advised that there may be long delays as staff makes every effort to prioritise those patients requiring immediate treatment and management.
Patient care is paramount in Tipperary University Hospital and this situation is being treated as a priority by hospital management who have taken steps to address the current situation. The management at Tipperary University Hospital apologies for the long waits for inpatient bed access and the inconvenience caused as a result.
Management at Tipperary University Hospital is asking members of the public to only attend in the case of a genuine emergency as hospital is very overcrowded at this time
Tipperary football manager David Power calling the shots from the sideline at FBD Semple Stadium yesterday where his side enjoyed at 2-16 to 0-11 win over Carlow. Pic: Sportsfile
Tipperary wing back Kevin Fahey put in a great display for Tipperary in their win over Carlow today, finishing with a superb goal in the 73rd minute.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.