Search

21 Mar 2022

Tipperary chef Luke Ahearne has the right recipe for success in London

Head chef has reached the last four of The Roux Scholarship

Luke Ahearne

Luke Ahearne has reached the semi-final of the prestigious The Roux Scholarship competition, to find Britain’s best young chef

Reporter:

Eamonn Wynne

21 Mar 2022 8:00 PM

Email:

ewynne@nationalist.ie

A Clonmel man has reached the semi-finals of a competition to find Britain’s best young chef.
Luke Ahearne has reached the last four of The Roux Scholarship, which has been running for more than 30 years.
“It’s great. It’s such a prestigious competition and to get through to the regional final in London on March 24 (this Thursday) isn’t too bad,” says Luke.
“It’s an honour. When you start out in the competition you don’t really think how far you can go but now you’re at this stage you want to go the whole way.”
Recently appointed head chef at Corrigan’s Mayfair in the heart of London, Luke has spent much of his relatively young life travelling back and forth to Britain.
The son of Nuala and Eddie Ahearne from Clonmel, he was born in Edgware Community Hospital in London, and lived in New Southgate in the English capital until the age of 3, when he moved home with his family and grew up in Ard Gaoithe, Clonmel.
Having attended St Oliver’s national school and Clonmel High School, his keen interest in catering and cooking saw him spend some time with well-known chef Neven Maguire at MacNean House and Restaurant in Blacklion, Cavan.
From there he went to work at Campagne in Kilkenny, at the age of 21. Shortly after his arrival the fine dining restaurant was awarded a Michelin star.
“I had a great time in Campagne,” he says.
“Garrett Byrne, the head chef, took me under his wing. He showed me the ropes and how a kitchen should be run.”
Luke, who also reached the final of the Euro-Toques Young Chef of the Year competition in 2014, returned to London to work at The Clove Club in Shoreditch, which at the time was ranked as the 27th best restaurant in the world.
He spent a year there before moving to its sister restaurant Luca in Farringdon, London, where he became senior sous chef.
In his search for a new challenge he joined the Corrigan Collection towards the end of last year, and where he was recently appointed head chef at the Mayfair restaurant.

He also turned 30 recently, and with his progression through The Roux Scholarship competition he says it has been “a mad month.”
The competition is judged by Michel Roux jnr (BBC Saturday Kitchen, Kitchen Impossible, Masterchef), Brian Turner CBE (BBC’s Ready, Steady, Cook and Saturday Kitchen) and James Martin (BBC Saturday Kitchen, This Morning and Saturday Morning with James Martin), among many other Michelin-starred chefs.
Eighteen chefs, and two reserves, were selected from their written recipes that used Dover Sole, brown shrimps and handmade pasta.
The recipes were submitted anonymously to the judges, who took part in the Recipe Judging day at Roux at Skindles Brasserie, Taplow, Buckinghamshire on March 1.
The 18 finalists will compete in two regional finals that will be held simultaneously on this Thursday at University College Birmingham and University of West London, Ealing.
Luke is married to Clonmel woman Zoe O’Mahony and the couple live in Dalston in Hackney East, London.
“She’s my biggest inspiration,” he says.
“She’s always there to support me through everything and she encouraged me to enter the competition.
“She’s my biggest critic too but is my best support, and she always gives me a nudge when I need it,” says Luke.

Eddie reflects on his time in Tanzania

Book on sale in Clonmel

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media