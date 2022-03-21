Tributes paid to organisers of major events in the Cahir area

Cllr Máirín McGrath has paid tribute to the people who organised great community events in the Cahir area over the weekend.
"Great to be able to celebrate our national holiday as normal again this year. Well done to all involved in the running of local parades in Cahir and Ballylooby, particularly to Ballylooby Community Council on their first ever parade in the village. It was fantastic to see so many groups and families turn out for both events. Well done also to Tom Hennessy and all involved in the commemoration event an Crannavone in memory of Sean Hogan and First March of the 3rd Tipperary Brigade in 1921," she said.
