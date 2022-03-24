Daffodil Day makes welcome return to the streets of Tipperary

Daffodil Day is back again on this Friday, March 25 after an absence of two years due to the Covid pandemic.

Clonmel Daffodil Day volunteers will be back on the streets of Clonmel, raising money to fund vital services for cancer patients and their families.

The funds raised will help provide essential support services such as night nursing, the volunteer driver service and free counselling to help cope with a cancer diagnosis and life saving cancer research.

On this Friday the Clonmel Daffodil Day Committee will have volunteers at eight locations in the town, selling silk daffodils, pins and Daffodil Day gifts.

Cash donations will be accepted as usual and tap machines will be available at a limited number of tables.

Donations of €3 can be made at the majority of tables by tapping a credit card to a lanyard worn by a volunteer.

Donations can also be made at any time by logging onto the Clonmel Daffodil Day Just Giving page at https://daffodilday

collection.cancer.ie/fundraising/dd22-clonmel.

Daffodil Day gifts will also be on sale at O’Gorman’s and McCormack’s pharmacies and at Shades hair salon during the week leading up to Daffodil Day.

The committee would very much appreciate donations of fresh daffodils for sale on March 25. These may be dropped into the Sporting Press offices (beside The Showgrounds Shopping Centre) on Thursday, March 24 from 2-4pm and on Friday from 9.30am-3pm.

New volunteers are always welcome and anyone who would like to help on the day can contact the organiser at 087-2222531.

The committee would also encourage people to support cancer patients in the community by organising a Daffodil Day event in their home or workplace, where possible.

The people of Clonmel and its environs have always been extraordinarily generous in their support for Daffodil Day. Over the past 35 years, well in excess of one million euro has been donated by them, for which the Clonmel Daffodil Day Committee is extremely grateful.

They are asking people to give generously again in this year. Every donation makes a difference in the fight against cancer.