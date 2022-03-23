Search

24 Mar 2022

Tipperary people encouraged to take part and take back from cancer

Daffodil Day will be held across the country this Friday

Irish Cancer Society

Last year, donations raised through fundraising allowed the Irish Cancer Society to provide vital cancer support services to patients across Tipperary

23 Mar 2022 11:00 PM

To mark Daffodil Day on this Friday, March 25, leading Irish convenience retailer Centra and Jess Redden, pharmacist and lifestyle influencer, are encouraging people to "Take Part and Take Back from Cancer," supporting communities as they raise funds and give hope to cancer patients and their families.

Centra has been a proud supporter of the Irish Cancer Society for 13 years. This year, as the lead partner in the Daffodil Day campaign, from March 24-27 in participating Centra stores nationwide, customers can choose to tap and donate at the till to support this worthy cause. 

100% of donations will go directly to the Irish Cancer Society, enabling them to provide crucial support services such as the Irish Cancer Society Freephone Support Line, the Volunteer Driver Service, the Night Nursing Service and the free Counselling Service.

Those who can’t make it into a Centra store this weekend can donate to this worthy cause by visiting https://daffodilday.ie/?utm_ id=CentraP.

Last year donations raised through fundraising allowed the Irish Cancer Society to provide vital cancer support services to patients across Tipperary, including 776 counselling sessions through the Remote Counselling service and at Affiliate Cancer Support Centres; 405 nights of Night Nursing; 334 Volunteer Driver service journeys and 378 supporting and comforting conversations though the Support Line and Daffodil Centres.

Local News

