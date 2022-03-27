Search

27 Mar 2022

Climb to the Holy Year Cross overlooking Tipperary in aid of two deserving causes

Climb with Charlie in aid of Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House

The Holy Year Cross

The Holy Year Cross overlooking Clonmel

27 Mar 2022 11:00 AM

All roads lead to the Holy Year Cross overlooking Clonmel next Saturday, April 2 for the Climb with Charlie in aid of the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House. 

Former RTÉ broadcaster Charlie Bird is bringing the country together with his event. After everyone was kept apart for the last two years, this is a lovely way to get everyone together and also to raise awareness and money for two great charities.

Registration is from 9.30am to 12 noon at The Old Bridge, Clonmel, Co Tipperary and people can do the walk at their own pace.
People are requested to bring water and they may also bring a picnic for the stop at the top.
Those attending are asked to wear appropriate climbing/walking shoes or boots and weather-proof clothing.
Donations will be taken at registration. The suggested donation is €10 or whatever you can afford to give.

The organisers are Noreen Donoghue (087-2968244) and Seamus Healy (087-2802199).

