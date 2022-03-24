Tipperary tourist towns Cahir and Cashel ready to welcome Prince Charles and Camilla

Cahir and Cashel will be rolling out the red carpet for Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, tomorrow (Friday, March 25).

Britain’s future king is following in the footsteps of his mother, Queen Elizabeth 11 by visiting county Tipperary on his latest trip to Ireland, which began on Wednesday.

The Queen’s historic visit to the Republic of Ireland in 2011, the first by a British monarch in over a century, included a visit to the Rock of Cashel and Coolmore Stud.

A tight security operation will be in place around Cahir and Cashel for the royal visit and road closures and diversions will be in operation in both towns from early tomorrow.

Details of the royal couple’s exact itinerary on their visit to Tipperary is not being publicly released for security reasons.

However, it’s understood the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will meet with representatives of various community groups during their time in the Premier county.

Tipperary County Council chairperson Cllr Marie Murphy will be one of the local dignitaries welcoming the royals to the county.

She anticipates their visit will bring a major increase in tourists to the county.

“I absolutely welcome the royal couple to county Tipperary. We saw the benefits of the Queen’s visit here in 2011 and the British tourists that followed. I would hope this visit will have a similar knock-on effect,” the Clogheen councillor told The Nationalist.

Tidy Towns groups and Tipperary County Council have been working tirelessly in recent weeks to ensure Cahir and Cashel are looking their best for the occasion.

Motorists are advised that traffic restrictions will be in place in both towns from 7am on Friday morning to facilitate the royal visit.

A Cahir Garda Station spokesman advised the public to avoid Cahir and Cashel town centre areas between 7am and 3pm on Friday.

He pointed out that the royal couple’s visit to Cashel and Cahir will be to private events requiring an invitation that won’t be accessible to the general public .

“While the public are welcome, there will be very restricted opportunities to see the royals during their visits to the two towns,” he advised.

This is Prince Charles’ sixth visit to Ireland over the past decade. It is part of a world tour being undertaken by members of the royal family to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s reign reaching its 70th year.

Queen Elizabeth, who is 95-years-old, no longer travels to overseas engagements.

Details on the traffic and other restrictions in place in Cahir and Cashel due to the royal visit are outlined here:

