23 Mar 2022

Gardaí announce restrictions in Cahir and Cashel to facilitate visit of Prince Charles and Camilla

Prince Charles and Camilla to visit midlands as part of trip to Ireland in March

Prince Charles and Camilla will be visiting Cahir and Cashel on Friday

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

23 Mar 2022 11:34 AM

Access to Cahir Castle and the Rock of Cashel is being restricted between today (Wednesday) and Friday and traffic restrictions will be in place in Cahir and Cashel on Friday due to the visit of the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall to both towns.

An Garda Síochana issued a statement this morning announcing the restrictions to facilitate the royal visit.  

They restrictions in Cahir are as follows:  

• Access to the Cahir Castle will be restricted from Wednesday, March 23.

 
• The Castle Car Park will close to public at 5pm on March 23.

 
• Access to Castle Street, Bridge Street, The Square and adjoining roads will be restricted from 7am on March 25.

 
• Restrictions should be lifted by approximately 1pm, March 25


The following restrictions will apply in Cashel.

• Access to the Rock of Cashel will be restricted from Wednesday, March 23

 
• St Patrick’s Rock Car Park will close to public at 5pm on March 23

 
• Access to roads adjacent to the Rock of Cashel and Brú Ború Heritage Centre, including Ladyswell Street, Rock Lane, The Kiln, Old Dublin Road (R639), Circular Road will be restricted from 7am on the 25th March 2022.

 
• Restrictions should be lifted by approximately 2pm, March 25.

General Information and Advice:

An Garda Síochána says it is working to ensure that the nature and scale of its policing and security operation continues to be proportionate to the need to protect everyone’s safety.

"While the Royal Highnesses will be visiting certain public attractions, access to the general public for viewing the visit is very limited in all locations," said a Garda statement on the royal visit arrangements. 

"Commercial centers remain open for business.  An Garda Síochána will make every effort to minimise any disruption caused.

"Gardaí have and continue to liaise with business and local residents in the key locations and will continue to communicate directly with them during the visit.

"During the visit of the VIP’s there will be rolling road closures as the VIPs are travelling between each location and it is envisaged that there will be some traffic disruption.

"Our objective is to continue to share as much information with the public where necessary as soon as we are in a position to do so.

"We would ask members of the public to heed the advice and instructions of Gardaí and we thank them for their continuing co-operation.

"In general the public, in the areas affected, are advised to leave extra time for their journeys and to expect some localised delays.

"Real-time updates will be provided, where appropriate and required, through the Garda Press Office," the statement concluded.

