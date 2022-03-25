Prince Charles and Camilla meet Tipperary food producers at Cahir Farmers Market

Prince Charles and Camilla (file photo)
Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, visited food producers at Cahir's Farmers Market close to Cahir Castle during their visit to Cahir this morning.
They also met with pupils from local schools and members of community groups during their whistle-stop visit to the tourist town that was bathed in glorious spring sunshine for their arrival this morning.
There was a tight security operation around the town from early this morning ahead. Nevertheless, a crowd gathered security barriers decorated in Tipperary flags on the Square in Cahir to greet their arrival in the town.
After Cahir, the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall were heading to Bru Boru cultural centre in Cashel and concluding their Irish tour with a visit to the Rock of Cashel.
