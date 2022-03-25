Search

25 Mar 2022

Prince Charles and Camilla meet Tipperary food producers at Cahir Farmers Market

Prince Charles and Camilla meet Tipperary food producers at Cahir Farmers Market

Prince Charles and Camilla (file photo)

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

25 Mar 2022 1:47 PM

Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, visited food producers at Cahir's Farmers Market close to Cahir Castle during their visit to Cahir this morning.

They also met with pupils from local schools and members of community groups during their whistle-stop visit to the tourist town that was bathed in glorious spring sunshine for their arrival this morning.

There was a tight security operation around the town from early this morning ahead. Nevertheless, a crowd gathered security barriers decorated in Tipperary flags on the Square in Cahir to greet their arrival in the town. 

After Cahir, the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall were heading to Bru Boru cultural centre in Cashel and concluding their Irish tour with a visit to the Rock of Cashel.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media