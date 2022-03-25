Prince Charles and Camilla sample Tipperary's top artisan food and beverages at Cahir Farmers' Market

Members of the Tipperary Food Producers Network showcased their artisan food and beverages at the special Cahir Farmers Market the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visited in Cahir this morning.

The royal couple also met representatives from Cahir’s local Men’s Shed and Cahir Tidy Towns volunteers during their stop off in the tourist town.

The Tipperary Food Producers gave Prince Charles and Camilla a real feeling for Ireland’s unique farmers markets while showcasing Tipperary’s thriving community of artisan food and drink producers.

Prince Charles and Camilla met with a variety of producers from cheesemakers and beekeepers to fruit farmers, butchers and many more. As long-time supporters of sustainable farming and small, family-run farms, Prince Charles and Camilla spoke with producers about each of their products and the impact of their businesses locally.

Con Traas, Chairman of the Tipperary Food Producers Network said they were absolutely honoured to have welcomed Prince Charles and Camilla to Cahir this morning and to introduce them to many wonderful food and drink producers from across Tipperary.

"With Prince Charles having such a vested interest in small, family-run farms, it was clear to see his passion as he spoke with producers," he said.



Kate O’Donnell of O'Donnells Crisps said Prince Charles even asked if he could buy a bag of their delicious crisps. Aoife Mac Giolla Coda of Galtee Honey said Prince Charles was very interested in the native Irish Black Honey Bee, with Ailbhe Gerrard of Brookfield Farm noting his interest in their sustainable farming methods.



Con Traas continued, “It really has been fantastic to have this opportunity to showcase Tipperary’s artisan Food Producers to Prince Charles and Camilla today, and to elaborate on many of the exciting projects that the network has run in the past, as well as some in the planning for the next few years.

"It caps a fantastic few months for the network, with our Tipperary Food Tours being recognised by Condé Nast as part of their best holiday destinations for 2022.”

Tipperary Food Producers Network chairman Con Traas and his wife Trina of The Apple Farm at their stall at Cahir Farmers Market during the visit of Prince Charles and Camilla to Cahir today (Friday, March 25)

Check out next Wednesday's edition of The Nationalist for more detailed coverage of Prince Charles and Camilla's visit to Cahir and Cashel