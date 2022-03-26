This week in sport at the Ursuline

Ursuline Secondary School, Thurles
Hockey
Well done to the Ursuline Junior As, who beat Mount Mercy on Wednesday, 16 March, to book their place in the Cup Final. The end result was 2-0 with both goals, courtesy of Aoife Kavanagh. A valiant effort from the entire team who stuck to their task from the start. They have been super all season both on the field and in training and rightly deserve to be contending for the Cup
Basketball
Congratulations to the First Year Basketball team and Coach Ms Ryall who beat Ardscoil na Mara on Tuesday, 15 March, to qualify for the South East Basketball Final.
Football
The First Year Footballers were in action against Templemore last week in a challenge, and everyone got at least half a game. Goal scorers on the day were Roisin Ferncombe, Amy O’Connor and Ava Rabbitte. Those who didn’t tog out on Wednesday will play Presentation Thurles in the next couple of weeks, ensuring everyone gets a chance to don the School jersey.
