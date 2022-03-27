Search

27 Mar 2022

TRAFFIC: Tree trimming in Ballina may cause road delays next week

27 Mar 2022 10:15 PM

Tipperary County Council has announced a temporary traffic management plan for the R494-0 between Larkins Shop and the Garrynatineel Amenity Park in Ballina next week.

The plan will come into place from Monday, March 28, 8am until Thursday, March 31, 5pm.

The road is closed to facilitate tree maintenance works.

Road users should expect delays.

