Search

27 Mar 2022

Cup draws made in Tipperary Southern and District soccer League

Draws made in Tipperary Cup, Paddy Purtill Cup and Shield competitions

Cup draws

Dates for the games will be announced at a later date

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

27 Mar 2022 5:00 PM

Email:

sport@nationalist.ie

The following draws have been made in the Tipperary Southern and District soccer League

Paddy Purtill Cup semi-finals

Clonmel Celtic v Galbally Utd/ Wilderness Rovers

Clonmel Town B v Peake Villa B

Division 1 Shield

St Michael’s v Cullen Lattin

Peak Villa B v Old Bridge

Clonmel Celtic v Tipperary Town

Wilderness Rovers receive a bye

Division 2 Shield

Galbally Utd v Cashel Town B

Clonmel Celtic B  v Mullinahone

Clonmel Town B v Rosegreen Rovers

St Nicholas v Kilsheelan Utd

Tipperary Cup 3rd Round

Peake Villa v Galbally Utd or St Michaels

Quarter-finals

Peake Villa B v Cahir Park

St Nicholas v Clonmel Celtic

Clonmel Town V Peake Villa/Galbally Utd/St Michael’s

Vee Rovers v Wilderness Rovers

Delighted Tipperary man leads in Gold Cup winner at Cheltenham Festival

John Ferguson is groom at Henry de Bromhead's stables

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media