Cup draws made in Tipperary Southern and District soccer League

Dates for the games will be announced at a later date
The following draws have been made in the Tipperary Southern and District soccer League
Paddy Purtill Cup semi-finals
Clonmel Celtic v Galbally Utd/ Wilderness Rovers
Clonmel Town B v Peake Villa B
Division 1 Shield
St Michael’s v Cullen Lattin
Peak Villa B v Old Bridge
Clonmel Celtic v Tipperary Town
Wilderness Rovers receive a bye
Division 2 Shield
Galbally Utd v Cashel Town B
Clonmel Celtic B v Mullinahone
Clonmel Town B v Rosegreen Rovers
St Nicholas v Kilsheelan Utd
Tipperary Cup 3rd Round
Peake Villa v Galbally Utd or St Michaels
Quarter-finals
Peake Villa B v Cahir Park
St Nicholas v Clonmel Celtic
Clonmel Town V Peake Villa/Galbally Utd/St Michael’s
Vee Rovers v Wilderness Rovers
