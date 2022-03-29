Cashel library to celebrate 20th birthday

T
On Tuesday the April 5 Cashel library will mark its 20th anniversary with fun-filled birthday celebrations, and everyone is invited.
It is 20 years since the library moved from The Green to its current location at Friar Street. In that time the library has been central to the community, as a place for groups to gather, connect and to be filled with ideas, information, stories, history, entertainment and culture.
Birthday festivities will commence with a coffee morning at 11 am with entertainment provided by children from local schools. Please feel free to pop in for a cuppa and a slice of birthday cake.
Later that evening we are very excited to host a special performance by award winning Irish Tenor, Patrick Hyland. The evening entertainment will commence at 7 pm with a cheese and wine reception first. Please book your seat for what promises to be a fabulous night by ringing us at the library on 062 63825. Booking essential.
The Galtee Rugby team who won the East Munster Bowl when defeating Dungarvan RFC by 14-7 in the final played at Musgrave Park, Cork last weekend.
Martin and Stephen Grant, presenting a new set of jerseys to Ballylooby National School principal, Kieran Scanlon, which were kindly sponsored by Ned and Rita Grant, who have five grandchildren attend
