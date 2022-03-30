The Three Tenors to perform in Clonmel

The Three Tenors will perform on Sunday April 3 at 8pm in St Mary’s Church, Irishtown, Clonmel.
They will perform uplifting songs for everyone and a special evening is in store.
The concert will include a special collection of popular hits from the Dubliners to Andrea Bocelli.
The concert was rescheduled from Christmas 2021 due to Covid.
ON SALE
Tickets are now on sale from Londis Irishtown 052- 6122272, Carri’s, O’Connell St 052- 6121564,Parish office 052- 6122773 and online at EventBrite.ie
They say ‘there’s no show like this Three Tenors show anywhere’.
And that is true. This is an , enjoyable and uplifting and promises to be a wonderful evening of entertainment
FAVOURITE TRIO
Ireland’s favourite trio, Kenneth O’Regan, Paul Feery and Kevin Fagan interact with the audience to create a thrilling concert featuring a classic-mix of contemporary, uplifting, inspirational songs, some great Irish folk and some special surprises --something for everyone.
"It takes extreme caution and nerve as there is a 25-foot drop with no protection,” said Cllr John Crosse
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.