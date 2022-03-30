Search

30 Mar 2022

The Three Tenors to perform in Clonmel

30 Mar 2022 10:58 AM

The Three Tenors will perform on Sunday April 3 at 8pm in St Mary’s Church, Irishtown, Clonmel.
They will perform uplifting songs for everyone and a special evening is in store.
The concert will include a special collection of popular hits from the Dubliners to Andrea Bocelli.
The concert was rescheduled from Christmas 2021 due to Covid.
ON SALE
Tickets are now on sale from Londis Irishtown 052- 6122272, Carri’s, O’Connell St 052- 6121564,Parish office 052- 6122773 and online at EventBrite.ie
They say ‘there’s no show like this Three Tenors show anywhere’.
And that is true. This is an , enjoyable and uplifting and promises to be a wonderful evening of entertainment
FAVOURITE TRIO
Ireland’s favourite trio, Kenneth O’Regan, Paul Feery and Kevin Fagan interact with the audience to create a thrilling concert featuring a classic-mix of contemporary, uplifting, inspirational songs, some great Irish folk and some special surprises --something for everyone.

