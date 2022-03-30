CBS Thurles defeat Killenaule to win second Fitzgerald Cup

Fitzgerald Cup B champions
We defeated Killenaule 2-24 to 2-18 in Boherlahan on Friday after extra time to win the Fitzgerald 'B' competition. The game was played in near perfect conditions.
Level after full time, both teams gave their all for 80 minutes. Captain Aaron Shanahan collected the cup on behalf of the team. This means that both the Fitzgerald A & B Cups are in our trophy cabinet.
Over 50 boys got competitive action in both competitions.
Thanks to the players but especially the mentors for working so hard to ensure participation was maximised to give as many boys as possible games.
Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.
