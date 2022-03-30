"It was frustrating for him as he really wanted to play for Tipperary this year.” - Bubbles out of action for 2022

The Tipperary hurlers have been dealt a major blow ahead of the beginning of the 2022 championship as it has been confirmed that John O’Dwyer is set to miss the remainder of 2022 due to a persistent knee injury.

It is understood that the Killenaule sharpshooter has struggled to overcome the knee problem, having sustained the injury last summer while on training camp with the senior panel, and was completed ruled out of the county’s Allianz Hurling League campaign this year, in an effort to be ready for the championship action.

However, it seems that the action has come too soon for Colm Bonner and the two time All-Ireland winning forward, and this news is just the latest in an extremely unfortunate run of luck for Bonner in his first year in charge, with Brendan and Padraic Maher retiring already, along with injuries to Seamus Callanan and Willie Connors.

According to a Tipperary GAA spokesperson: “John O'Dwyer made the decision himself to withdraw from the panel last week. John had a long discussion with Colm Bonner and acknowledged that he was not physically able to continue as his injury had left him with too much of a gap to reach in time for the upcoming championship. It was frustrating for him as he really wanted to play for Tipperary this year.”