BIG READ: Victim of IRA 1931 ambush in Tipperary Town commemorated

A wreath laying ceremony took place at Friarsfield, just outside Tipperary Town to commemorate the death of Superintendent John (Seán) Curtin, who was the highest ranking member of An Garda Síochána to be murdered in the line of duty during the one hundred years of the force.

Assistant Commissioner Michael Finn placed the wreath at the gates of Friarsfield House where Superintendent Curtin was ambushed and shot by the IRA on March 20 1931.

He died in the early hours of the following morning.

Assistant Superintendent Ciara Lee (pictured below), Tipperary Town addressed the distinguished gathering saying that in this the Centenary Year of An Garda Síochána it was important that the life of Superintendent Curtin’s should be remembered.

Superintendent Curtin’s extended family were guests of honour at the ceremony which was also attended by Chief Superintendent Derek Smart along with other senior members of the force. Also among the guests was former Minister of State Martin Mansergh.

Dr Mansergh is the current co-owner along with his brother Nicholas, of Friarsfield House, where Superintendent Curtin paid the ultimate sacrifice.

In 1931, Friarsfield House, which Dr Mansergh’s father had inherited, was let to Superintendent Curtin and his family, while Mr Harris of Ballykisteen ran a stud-farm on the land.

Co-owner of Friarsfield House, Dr Martin Mansergh, addresses the gathering at the wreath laying ceremony at Friarsfield

Addressing the gathering, Dr Mansergh paid tribute to the memory of Superintendent Curtin.

"I think we should all be glad today to see justice done to the memory of Superintendent John Curtin, cut down in his prime, leaving behind a wife, who soon after lost the twins she was carrying. It was a senseless and unjustifiable murder, carried out by an organisation that cast a shadow over the countryside for a long time, that did not recognise the State and considered itself above and beyond the law.

“This was compounded a little later on by the murder of a young witness. The event was a catalyst in changing the law between 1931 and 1939, through peaceful and democratic changes of government, to ensure that the State had a monopoly of lawful force. The Free State evolved peacefully into a Republic, the only one we have. We see before our eyes in the tragedy of Ukraine and the sufferings of its people the folly of attempting by force, either to suppress a nation and its identity or to unite or reunite a country."

Serving and past members of Tipperary Garda Station along with Asst Commissioner Michael Finn, Chief Supt Derek Smart and Acting Supt Ciara Lee, at the wreath laying ceremony at Friarsfield

John (Seán) Curtin was born on October 10, 1902, in Meengorman, Newmarket, county Cork.

The son of a farmer he was identified as active in Ireland’s fight for independence. He joined An Garda Síochána on April 15, 1922.

On marriage he was transferred to Tipperary. In March 1931 Superintendent Curtin arrested members of a subversive organisation on firearms charges and gave evidence in subsequent court proceedings.

On March 21, 1931, on returning from carrying out his late night inspection at Golden Garda Station, Superintendent Curtin stopped his car at the entrance to his home at Friarsfield to open the gates, when he was ambushed and shot dead.

Relatives of the late Superintendent Curtin with Dr Martin Mansergh at the wreath laying ceremony at Friarsfield

Up to 12 shots were fired at close range. Evidence showed there were two gun men standing inside a four foot wall at the entrance.

Superintendent Curtin fell between his car and the wall. The horrific discovery was made by his wife, Maureen and her sister, Irene O’Connor.

The engine of the car was still running and the headlights on when the ladies made the discovery.

Mrs Curtin along with her sister carried the body of her husband 150 yards to their home. No one was ever arrested for the brutal murder.

VIOLENCE

In further remarks at the ceremony in Friarsfield, Dr Mansergh said political violence in Ireland had cost many lives and among others those of Superintendent Curtin, and much more recently Gardaí like Jerry McCabe and Adrian Donohoe.

“We must go forward, not back, and achieve progress in ways that consolidate peace and reconciliation and preserves the many gains of the last 25 years," concluded Dr Mansergh.