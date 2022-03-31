Tipperary council chairperson presented picture of Glengarra Mountain Lodge to Prince Charles and Camilla

Aoife Mac Giolla Coda of Galtee Honey Farm with John D Kelly’s aerial photograph of Glengarra Mountain Lodge, which Tipperary County Council chairperson Marie Murphy presented to the royal couple
A framed photograph of the historic Glengarra Mountain Lodge near Burncourt once visited by Prince Charles’ ancestors King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra was presented to the royal couple before they left Cahir.
Tipperary County Council chairperson Cllr Marie Murphy presented Clonmel photographer John D Kelly’s aerial view of the 19th century hunting and fishing lodge in Glengarra Woods to the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall as a memento of their visit.
The Clogheen councillor, who accompanied the royal couple on their tour around Cahir Farmers’ Market and on their meet and greet of local people, chose the picture of the lodge because of its association with the prince’s family.
She said the lodge was visited by Prince Charles’ great-great grandfather and great-great grandmother Prince Edward VII and Queen Alexandra in 1904. The lodge, located on the southern slope of the Galtee Mountains, was commissioned by Viscount Lismore and built in 1872.
It was designed by John Nash, who was also one of Buckingham Palace’s architects.
The lodge operated as an An Óige youth hostel for many years but fell into disrepair and suffered vandalism following its closure in 2012.
Burncourt Community Council leased the lodge from An Óige in 2015 and has carried out several conservation and restoration projects on the building.
“Prince Charles wanted to know could people be accommodated in the lodge and I told him not currently but they will be in the future when the restoration project is fully completed,” Cllr Murphy added.
Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall enjoy a dance at Brú Ború centre in Cashel during their to Tipperary with dancers Liam Guiney, Ciara Horan, Leona Bowe, Cliodhna Treacy. Pic. Julien Behal
The Ursuline Junior Gael Linn Debating team Back (L-R) Róisín Duffy, Ms Ann Barry (teacher and coach), Ava Collins. Front (L-R); Mairéad O Brien and Jane Hennerby
