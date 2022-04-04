'Hope Week' in Coláiste Phobal, Roscrea

On Monday, March 28, we started Hope week with Lunchtime Music from our Music generation group.

We also had Language of Hope with teachers and students.



There were Feathers in Religion classes all week in Fr Lorcan’s Religion Teachers classes.



On Tuesday, March 29, we had a Bake Sale for Ghana at breaktime where LCAs made treats along with Ms Loughnane and Ms O Grady. LCA students and hope week committee members sold the treats. The Language of Hope and feathers in Religion classes continued.



On Wednesday, March 30, Edel McCormack delivered a ‘Be Kind to your Mind’ session in the oratory from 4-5pm for students and staff. The Language of Hope and feathers in Religion classes continued.

On Thursday the 31st Armand Odor 6th year delivered an Autism Awareness Session Q and A to all first year students. The Language of Hope and feathers in Religion classes continued.



On Friday, April 1, we had a non uniform day. This included traditional dress, club, county and country colors. The Language of Hope and feathers in Religion classes continued.

After school we had the 7k Walkway Challenge for Climb with Charlie and Pieta House. Students and staff started at 2.10 on the walkway.



Many thanks to all students and staff who helped out and took part in the various events of Hope week. We especially thank the Hope week committee for organizing the week which was enjoyed and appreciated by all. Over €400 was raised as part of the non-uniform day in aid of Pieta House.

The Hope week Committee was Fr. Lorcan Kenny, Acting Principal Jack Flynn, Acting Deputy Principal Ciara Ormond, Liam O'Brien, Lisa Saliba, Annette Carr Loughnane, Ann Marie Mullen, Tadhg Maher Vilte Valaityte, Evija Vezauska, Alexa Ódor, Salamuu Seyf, Armand Ódor, Katelyn O Rourke Morgan, Kiera Edwards, Samantha Maloney and Maeve Ryan.