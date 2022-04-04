Tributes paid to woman who died during Climb for Charlie event on Galtee Mountains

A mother-of-two who died on a Limerick Climb for Charlie event has been described as "very community-minded".

Cora O'Grady, aged 51, from Mitchelstown, set off like so many on Saturday morning but tragically didn't come home.

She left Kings Yard in Kilbehenny for the top of Galtymore but fell ill on her journey. Despite the best efforts of emergency services to resuscitate the casualty, she passed away.

Pat English, the Limerick Leader notes correspondent for Kilbehenny, is related to Ms O'Grady.

"Her grandfather and my grandfather were brothers. Her mother - the late Chrissie O'Grady (nee English) - is from Kilbehenny.

"Fifty-one is no age at all. She was outgoing and very community-minded. I'm sure that's why she supported the Climb for Charlie walk up Galtymore. She was great at helping out at different events. It’s terribly sad and especially for her two children," said Pat.

Ms O'Grady's children are aged 11 and 8-years-old.

One of the organisers of the event was treasurer of Kilbehenny Community Centre, Moss Fitzgerald. He was the one who got the phone call about Ms O'Grady's death.

"It had been a wonderful day but that phone call put a complete dampner on proceedings. On behalf of Kilbehenny Community Centre, we'd like to offer our condolences to the O'Grady Family at this sad time," said Mr Fitzgerald, who praised all the emergency services - Irish Community Air Ambulance, An Garda Síochána, National Ambulance Service and South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association.

Until that phone call bearing bad news everything had been going according to plan

"Carmel O’Gorman was the main organsISer and we the community in Kilbehenny helped out. Everybody registered at 8.30am at the community centre and we had them leaving Kings Yard at 9.15am. We had some very good guides out. We had spoken to Maureen O’Brien, of South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association, for advice on safety and precautions.

"John O'Gorman sang the Galtee Mountain Boy at the top of Galtee mountain. It was all set up in the community centre with refreshments for people coming back and people signing in when they came back. Everybody was helping out and we were overwhelmed with the amount of money raised. Then I got that terrible phone call," said Moss.

In a Facebook post, Ms O'Gorman wrote, "To think someone out to do a climb for a charity event passed away so suddenly is heartbreaking. Sending all our love and support to Cora's two children and extended family. Rest in peace".

The man who inspired men, women and children to go walking on Saturday, Charlie Bird has also paid tribute to Ms O'Grady.

I want to offer my condolences this morning to the family and friends of Cora O Grady from Mitchelstown in County Cork.

Cora who was climbing in the Galty mountains took ill and passed away. Her family and friends are in my thoughts and prayers. — Charlie Bird (@charliebird49) April 4, 2022

Her body was removed to University Hospital Waterford and a file will be prepared for the local coroner.