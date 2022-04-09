Cancer Support Centre in Tipperary is closing for break at Easter

CARE could not continue working to support people with cancer without the generosity of the local community
The CARE Cancer Support Centre in Wellington Street, Clonmel will close for the Easter break from next Monday, April 11 and reopen on Monday, April 25.
The trustees and staff thank most sincerely all their therapists and volunteers who give so freely of their time.
Thanks are also extended to all those who organised fundraising events and those who donated and contributed to the centre.
CARE could not continue working to support people with cancer without the generosity of the local community.
If you have been affected by cancer never hesitate to contact CARE at 052-6182667.
CARE could not continue working to support people with cancer without the generosity of the local community
Julianne McKeon, 11, from Tullamore, and Josh Wright, 10, from Roscrea, up close to a Boeing Stearman at the Breakfast fly-in at Birr Airfield
Templemore Golf Club Captains Drive in. L/R: Denis Ryan, The Saint John Stapleton, and Club Captain Jim Ryan Photo by Seamus Bourke
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.