Search

07 Apr 2022

Major Irish Water project for Carrick-on-Suir to start on Monday

Work will take twelve weeks

Irish Water advise of water disruption to parts of Dundalk today

Irish Water advise of water disruption to parts of Dundalk today

Reporter:

Reporter

07 Apr 2022 12:28 PM

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

Irish Water, working in partnership with Tipperary County Council, is replacing 980m of problematic watermains in Carrick-On-Suir which will improve water quality for the community. 

The project will commence on Monday, 11 April and form part of Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Programme. The works will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customers’ water supply.  

The works, being carried out by Shareridge Ltd on behalf of Irish Water, will take place on the N24 and is expected to take approximately 12 weeks to complete.  The section of works will take place between the junction of the N24 and Clairín Close/ Circle K, along the N24 to the junction of the N24 (O’Mahony Avenue) and the R696 at O’Connors Bar.

Outlining the benefits the mains replacement will bring, Gerry O Donnell from Irish Water, explained: “Replacing these old and problematic pipes in Carrick-On-Suir will reduce the drinking water lost by leakage and will bring an all-round improvement to water quality for the local community. 

“To facilitate the safe delivery of the upgrades, there will be some traffic management in place, however, local and emergency access will be maintained at all times. A stop-go system will be in place on small sections of the N24 to minimise any impact on customers.  

“During this project there may be some short-term water outages and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours notice before any planned water outages.

Gerry added: “We understand that road works and water outages can be inconvenient, but our crews will make every effort to minimise disruption to local communities as we continue to improve the water supply in Tipperary and progress the National Leakage Reduction Programme.”

Irish Water’s customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website or set your location on our website www.water.ie

Since 2018, Irish Water has invested over €500 million to upgrade the underground water network across the country through the delivery of the Leakage Reduction Programme. We are investing a further €600 million up to the end of 2024 - fixing leaks and replacing pipes to provide a more reliable water supply.

Fundraising concert for humanitarian aid in Ukraine to be held in Clonmel

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media