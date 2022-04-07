Major Irish Water project for Carrick-on-Suir to start on Monday

Irish Water, working in partnership with Tipperary County Council, is replacing 980m of problematic watermains in Carrick-On-Suir which will improve water quality for the community.

The project will commence on Monday, 11 April and form part of Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Programme. The works will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customers’ water supply.

The works, being carried out by Shareridge Ltd on behalf of Irish Water, will take place on the N24 and is expected to take approximately 12 weeks to complete. The section of works will take place between the junction of the N24 and Clairín Close/ Circle K, along the N24 to the junction of the N24 (O’Mahony Avenue) and the R696 at O’Connors Bar.

Outlining the benefits the mains replacement will bring, Gerry O Donnell from Irish Water, explained: “Replacing these old and problematic pipes in Carrick-On-Suir will reduce the drinking water lost by leakage and will bring an all-round improvement to water quality for the local community.

“To facilitate the safe delivery of the upgrades, there will be some traffic management in place, however, local and emergency access will be maintained at all times. A stop-go system will be in place on small sections of the N24 to minimise any impact on customers.

“During this project there may be some short-term water outages and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours notice before any planned water outages.

Gerry added: “We understand that road works and water outages can be inconvenient, but our crews will make every effort to minimise disruption to local communities as we continue to improve the water supply in Tipperary and progress the National Leakage Reduction Programme.”

Irish Water’s customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website or set your location on our website www.water.ie

Since 2018, Irish Water has invested over €500 million to upgrade the underground water network across the country through the delivery of the Leakage Reduction Programme. We are investing a further €600 million up to the end of 2024 - fixing leaks and replacing pipes to provide a more reliable water supply.