Colaiste Mhuire Co-Ed hold PLC open night at the TUS Thurles campus

Last Thursday night, we held our Post Leaving Cert (PLC) Open Night in TUS (Thurles Campus).

Principal Denis Quinn welcomed prospective students and parents for September.

He congratulated them on making the decision to progress to further education and assured them of the support they will receive if they chose to progress in their studies with Colaiste Mhuire Co-Ed.

In CMCO, we offer a vast range of PLC courses, including Administration, Animal Care, Art, Childcare, Health Care and Nursing Studies at QQI levels 5 & 6.

This certification allows our students of all ages to enter employment or progress to Higher Education.

The transferable skills and experience gained from a PLC are extremely beneficial, and the awards are recognised both nationally and internationally.

Independent and collaborative learning in an equal, inclusive, respectful and caring environment are the core values of a CMCO PLC course.

Fully embracing our community responsibilities, we work with TUS (formerly LIT) and are delighted that the university hosts our students on their campus. Students completing their leaving certificate may be unsure of their next step, and a PLC course offers the opportunity to decide on a course of study while gaining a qualification.

On completion of a one-year QQI level, five students can gain up to 390 CAO points.

They can also progress through the Higher Education Links Scheme, which provides progression from QQI courses directly to Universities and Colleges.

While completing the year, students have time to find out more about their strengths and likes and identify areas they would like to work on.

They are in a better position, following the course, to decide on their future career path.

Students who have secured a college place can decide to defer their place to do a PLC course.

This will allow them to hone their skills such as ICT, time management and self-directed learning.

It is proven that students who have completed a PLC have much better outcomes in Higher Education than those progressing directly from Leaving Cert.

The timetable also allows students to work during the year, which can also be of huge benefit.

On the night, Ann McBride from TUS stated that students who complete a PLC are better equipped to complete their degrees.

Students can apply for a SUSI grant for PLC, and they will continue to receive it if they progress to Higher Education.

The advantages of doing a PLC course are very comprehensive for both students and parents. Students are making a more informed choice about what they want to do in higher education.

Students gain transferable life and college skills which carry them into further study and beyond.

Mature students are supported to achieve their potential to be capable, competent and independent learners.

Students learn valuable ICT skills.

Students learn how to present a project/coursework at higher education standard (at or to?)Students develop both technical and practical skills for an industry-recognised qualification.

PLC courses are a great option for early school leavers and for adults returning to education, as well as using it as an alternative route to Higher Education.

Students are provided with practical and theoretical information for their chosen vocational area, which may lead to employment or progression in education.

