09 Apr 2022

Visiting restriction lifted at Tipperary University Hospital

Tipperary University Hospital

Aileen Hahesy

08 Apr 2022 9:57 PM

The visiting restriction at Tipperary University Hospital was lifted today (Friday, April 8) following a meeting of the hospital's Outbreak Committee but members of the public will be required to abide by visiting guidance rules.

Visiting patients at the hospital is permitted between 2pm – 4pm and 6.30pm – 8.30pm.
All adult inpatients will be allowed 2 visitors per visiting periods. No more than two people are permitted at patient’s bedside

Visitors in multi-occupancy rooms are requested to respect the privacy of other patients

All visitors are reminded that a face mask must be worn and not removed at the patient’s bedside.

All visitors will need to complete a COVID-19 visitor questionnaire

Visits should be short – approximately 1 hour but should be appropriate to the needs of the patient.

There are no changes to the visiting arrangement at the Maternity Department and Special Care Baby Unit.

In the event of an outbreak, visiting may be suspended to the hospital or affected ward. This decision will be taken by the Outbreak Control Team

