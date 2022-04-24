Search

24 Apr 2022

Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society reveals principal cast members for upcoming production of Chess

Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society reveals principal cast members for upcoming production of Chess

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

24 Apr 2022 12:00 PM

Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society has announced the principal performers for its upcoming production of Chess the Musical.
The show, set at a Cold War era chess tournament between Soviet and US chess grandmasters, will be staged at the Strand Theatre in Carrick-on-Suir from Tuesday, May 17 to Saturday, May 21.
Emmet Dornan and Michael Raggett will play the chess players Frederick Trumper and Anatoly Sergievsky respectively.
Sandra Power plays Trumper’s lover Florence Vassy, while Louise Russell will take to the stage as the Russian chess player's wife Svetlana Sergievsky.
Filling the role of Walter De Courcey, who represents Trumper’s sponsor, is Seamus Power while Neill Bourke plays Anatoly Sergievsky’s chess assistant Alexander Molokov. Tarryn Attlee plays the Arbiter, who is president of the International Chess Federation.
Chess will be Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society’s 124th stage production. The musical, written and composed by ABBA’s Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus, was last staged by Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society in 1994.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Louth Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media