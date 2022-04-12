Ursuline students present their Certified Irish Angus Beef project at Croke Park

Ursuline Secondary School, Thurles
Well done to TY students Grainne Callinan, Kaitlyn Ryan, Evie Smyth and Rebekah Smyth, who travelled to Croke Park on Friday, April 1, to present their Certified Irish Angus Beef project on farm safety to representatives from the industry.
They are hoping to follow in the footsteps of last year’s Ursuline group, one of the six national finalists who got the prize of five Angus calves to rear over the next two years.
This year’s group got through the preliminary rounds to make it to the final stages. Best of luck to them as they await results.
Contributed to the Tipperary Star.
