Good Friday bingo night returns to Carrick-on-Suir's Strand Theatre

The Strand Theatre in Carrick-on-Suir
Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society’s Good Friday bingo night in aid of the Strand Theatre Building Fund is returning after a two-year break.
The fundraising bingo session with a jackpot prize of €1,000 takes place at the Strand Theatre at 8pm this Friday, April 15.
Cahir Park's survival in the Clonmel Credit Union Premier League is now dependent on results elsewhere.
L/R: Gary Shanahan, Niamh Graham, PJ Graham, Matthew Peters, Michael Scanlon, Mary-Jo Reilly, James Ryan, John Rochford, and Morgan Haugh
